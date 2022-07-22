Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office Reopens Another Investigation Against President

MEXICO, July 22 – RIA Novosti. Peruvian Attorney General Patricia Benavidez has reopened an investigation into President Pedro Castillo on suspicion of corruption. Peruvian Attorney General Patricia Benavidez has reopened an investigation into President Pedro Castillo on suspicion of corruption. reported country’s Attorney General.

“The Attorney of the Nation has decided to annul Regulation No. 1 of January 4, 2022, which suspended the preliminary investigation against the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, until the end of his presidential term,” the office’s Twitter blog post reads.

The state prosecution will look into alleged corruption involving the country’s leader in the government’s purchase of biodiesel in 2021 in favor of the private company Heaven Petroleum Operators.

The day before, the Attorney General opened a new case against Castillo on charges against him by the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, related to harboring criminals – former Minister of Transport and Communications Juan Silva and former Secretary of the Presidential Administration Bruno Pacheco who fled from justice, allegedly involved in corruption.

Thus, in relation to the first person of Peru, four cases have already been opened related to corruption, trade in influence and the creation of a criminal community, as well as plagiarism in obtaining a scientific degree. The question of declaring his impeachment was twice submitted to the congress of the country.

Article 117 of the Constitution of Peru prohibits the prosecution of the president in court during the exercise of his powers. It is possible to accuse the incumbent head of state only of treason, obstruction of elections, dissolution and obstruction of the Congress and the electoral system.