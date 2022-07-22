The authorities of the Kherson region blocked Google

SIMFEROPOL, July 22 – RIA Novosti. The Google search engine in the Kherson region is blocked as an element of information terrorism, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration, told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the decision to block Google was made in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The reason is the propaganda of terrorism and violence against all Russians and especially the population of Donbass, as well as the imposition of lies and disinformation. Prior to this, YouTube, Viber, Instagram * (recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) and a number of other Western services and resources were blocked in the Kherson region.

“At my request, the Google search engine is disabled, the same with YouTube and Viber. The search engine is blocked. The reason is the use of these social networks as elements of information terrorism by the Ukrainian authorities and their American curators, as malicious information dumps,” Stremousov said.

During the special operation, the Russian military took control of the Kherson region and the Azov part of the Zaporozhye region. Administrations have been formed in the regions, Russian TV channels and radio stations are broadcasting, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. The regions have announced plans to become part of Russia.

*Meta activities (social networks Facebook and Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist.