RAF suspends non-essential flights of Typhoon fighter jets

MOSCOW, July 22 – RIA Novosti. The British Air Force has suspended non-essential Typhoon fighter flights, potentially leaving the country’s airspace unprotected, the Daily Mail reported.

According to a tweet from the Royal Air Force, the decision was made after it became aware of a “technical issue that could affect the safe operation of the ejection seats” of the fighters.

“We have suspended non-essential flights as a temporary precautionary measure until the situation is better understood,” the Air Force said in a statement.