Russian authorities add new countries to list of unfriendly nations | News

The Russian government released a presidential statement this Friday in which new states are included in the list of countries considered hostile, in response to the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the European Union.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Russia affirms that the world begins a new era

Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia are added to the report, before which hiring personnel in embassies, consulates and representative offices of government agencies will be restricted.

“Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia have been added to the list of countries that commit unfriendly acts against Russia, in particular against its diplomatic and consular missions abroad,” the statement said.

#Антифейк

❗️���� В тиражировании клеветнических антироссийских материалов упражняются и мальтийские СМИ.

Их жрналисты бездоказатеьно обвиняют российск а в в “бийствах мирных жителей”, “подотовке к ядяд

�� pic.twitter.com/NM8cLINxXb

— МИД России ���� (@MID_RF)

July 22, 2022

He mentioned that as of today, these States will be limited from hiring employees at their diplomatic missions based in Russia.

“The list approved by the government is not final and given the continued hostile actions of foreign states against Russian representations abroad, it may be expanded,” Moscow said in the text.

The list includes 48 unfriendly countries: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, all the States of the European Union, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Macedonia North, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan and Ukraine.

Several nations have implemented unilateral coercive measures against Russia, as a result of its recognition of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and the start of the special military operation in Ukrainian territories, on February 24 last.

The Moscow government has stressed that the objective of this operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Likewise, it has clarified that the military incursions are not directed against civilians, but are concentrated on nullifying the Ukrainian military infrastructure.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source