Security forces break up camp in Colombo, Sri Lanka | News

Sri Lankan security forces broke up the protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Friday after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as eighth president.

Wickremesinghe officially holds the Presidency of Sri Lanka

According to local media, during the violent police intervention, about nine protesters were arrested while civilians with injuries were reported and had to be hospitalized.

The demonstrators were forcibly broken up, despite the fact that they had announced that they would withdraw within the 72-hour period proposed by the government, after Wickremesinghe was sworn in as president.

the @HRCSriLanka & the @BASLSl condemn the brutal attack on unarmed protestors at GGG, early this morning.

Protestors need support from both local & especially the international community & media to protect them from Ranil’s clear mandate of violent repression! pic.twitter.com/Y32SfQZ4oa

— Mari (@EmDeeS11)

July 22, 2022

For its part, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka denounced the repression by the police against civil protests, meanwhile, it called for the identification of the executors and those responsible for this event that violated fundamental rights.

The Galle Face camp was the main focus of the protests in Colombo where dozens of demonstrators still remained, which were vacated hours before the inauguration of the new prime minister, Dinesh Gunawardena.

Abt 100 protestors are still trapped inside GGG, which is surrounded by the military/police, as adjoining roads to Galle Face are only now slowly opening to traffic.

The media that was blocked from entering GGG earlier this morn, are now having their bags checked prior to entry pic.twitter.com/YKi0FEr7ES

— Mari (@EmDeeS11)

July 22, 2022

On July 27, the formation of a new cabinet by parliament will begin to replace the group of ministers who remain in power in the midst of a context tempered by the severe political crisis that the country is going through.

Although the first protests began last March, it was from April 9 that the protesters began to occupy Galle Face, which led to the resignation of former president Gotabaja Rajapaksa.





