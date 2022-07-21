Iranian Foreign Minister calls on the US to withdraw its troops from Syria | News

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian stressed on Wednesday the need for US troops to leave Syrian territory unconditionally.

Russia, Iran and Türkiye in favor of preserving the integrity of Syria

The Persian foreign minister affirmed in a press conference together with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal al-Miqdad, that the United States military troops “must withdraw unconditionally and immediately from Syria.”

Similarly, Amir Abdolahian denounced that the US occupation has served to usurp the natural resources east of the Euphrates River, where important oil deposits are located.

At the same time, the senior Persian diplomat pointed out that Tehran’s priority is “the fight against terrorism, the construction of the future of Syria on the basis of the will of the entire Syrian nation and the protection of the rights of the people of this far away country. from foreign interference.

In turn, the Iranian foreign minister rejected Türkiye’s military presence in Syrian territory while recalling the commitment made this Tuesday at the tripartite summit in pursuit of the security and stability of the Arab country.

Likewise, Amir Abdolahian emphasized that the outcome and solution of the crisis in Syria must be through a peaceful and diplomatic path in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Al-Miqdad thanked Iran for its efforts in favor of the unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, while stressing that “we are ready to defend the sovereignty and security of our nation.”

