WHO: cases of monkeypox increase to 14,000 in the world | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday that the number of cases of monkeypox in more than 70 countries had risen to 14,000.

The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted at a press conference that five deaths have been registered in Africa as a result of the disease, while the majority of cases are registered in Europe.

At the same time, he emphasized that “one of the most powerful tools we have against monkeypox is information. The more information people at risk of contracting the disease have, the more they can protect themselves.”

Similarly, he stressed that the WHO “is validating, acquiring and sending tests to multiple countries and will continue to provide support to expand access to effective diagnoses.”

The director of the agency specified that six nations reported their first case last week while expressing that “some of these countries have much less access to diagnoses.”

The official said that whatever the outcome of the emergency committee meeting to determine the status of the disease, “WHO will continue to do everything possible to help countries stop transmission and save lives.”

In the event that the WHO expert committee declares the monkeypox disease an international emergency, governments would be forced to implement preventive measures in order to reduce its spread.





