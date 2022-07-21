Lavrov hopes the West will understand the danger of pumping Kyiv with weapons

MOSCOW, July 21 – RIA Novosti. Russia is ready to additionally show aspects of the operation in Ukraine, expects that the West will understand the danger of pumping Kyiv with weapons, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We are ready to additionally show all the nuances, all aspects of the situation, how it is developing, and we proceed from the fact that our Western neighbors will nevertheless at some stage understand the absolute counterproductiveness and danger of pumping Ukraine with modern types of weapons, encouraging the Ukrainian regime to continue insane armed attacks on civilians, on their own citizens,” Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjártó.

The minister added that while Moscow sees bias dominating the positions of Brussels and Washington, and most European capitals. “I hope that, nevertheless, life will force us to look at the facts with an open mind, abandon the artificially invented confrontational tactics and strategies, and still deal with our European problems,” the Russian Foreign Minister noted.

The Russian Foreign Minister held talks with the Hungarian Foreign Minister in Moscow on Thursday.