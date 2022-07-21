The Rada showed an allegedly secret decree on the deprivation of Kolomoisky’s citizenship

MOSCOW, July 21 – RIA Novosti. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Serhiy Vlasenko published a photo of the supposedly secret decree of Vladimir Zelensky on the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of 10 people, including oligarch Igor Kolomoisky.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Zelensky could sign decrees on the deprivation of citizenship of a number of people, in particular Kolomoisky, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform for Life party Vadym Rabinovich and head of the territorial defense of the Dnipropetrovsk region Gennady Korban.

Vlasenko published on his page on the social network Facebook* (banned in the Russian Federation as extremist) a photo of an allegedly secret decree. It has 10 names. Among them are Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovich. The decree number is 502 dated July 18. There is no signature of Zelensky under the document. There is no such document on the website of Zelensky’s office.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak reacted to the published photo of the document. “So far, the strangest detail is that the date in that screen is July 18. And let me remind you that on July 18 and 19 we were going to vote in the Rada. And in this letter there are two people’s deputies. Therefore, everything is, of course, possible, but looks very strange so far,” Zheleznyak wrote in his Telegram channel.

