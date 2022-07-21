Mali’s military junta expels UN spokesperson from the country | News

The Malian military authorities gave the spokesman for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (Minusma), Olivier Salgado, a period of 72 hours to leave the country.

Through a statement, the military government cited a text issued by Salgado on the detention of 49 Ivorian soldiers in Mali, which it classified as tendentious and unacceptable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the declarations of the UN spokesman had no basis to say that the authorities were aware of the arrival of almost fifty soldiers who ended up being arrested for mercenarism.

Communicated by MAECI inviting Monsieur @olivier_salgado Porte-parole of the @UN_MINUSMA à quitter le territoire national dans a délai de 72h, suite à sa series of publications tendancieuses et inacceptables porant atteinte au partenariat du Mali avec la MINUSMA et d’autres pays. pic.twitter.com/SasAXMWbmg

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mali (@MaliMaeci)

July 20, 2022

For its part, the Ivory Coast assured that these soldiers are part of the army of this nation and were immersed in a peacekeeping mission led by the UN itself.

However, after the capture of the soldiers, the spokesman for the Malian military junta, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, accused them of being in national territory illegally and possessing weapons and ammunition without authorization from the mission.

The military body of almost fifty was part of the replacement of the protective forces of the German company Sahelian Aviation Services (Sahelian Aviation Services) that supports the Minusma. At the same time, the deputy spokesman for the United Nations, Farhan Haq, asserted that the group of 49 was not part of MINUSMA, but that they are part of the deployment force of the countries integrated into the mission.

It is worth mentioning that this fact occurs almost in unison with the departure of the French military from the territory of Mali, after the authorities of this country assured that they did not protect from the actions of terrorist groups.

This new event is part of yet another escalation of tension in the complicated relations between the Ivory Coast and Mali in which Togo is trying to mediate so that it does not escalate.





