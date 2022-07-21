“They want to kill two birds with one stone”: China revealed the US plan in Europe

MOSCOW, July 21 – RIA Novosti. The United States is trying to “kill two birds with one stone,” trying to simultaneously weaken Russia and the EU countries with the help of the sanctions policy, writes the Chinese edition of Global Times.

As the author of the article noted, the Russian economy manages to withstand the sanctions hit, while the EU suffers from energy shortages, explosive price increases and a slowdown in economic development.

“On the one hand, Washington is using Brussels to weaken Moscow, and on the other hand, it is using Moscow to control Brussels … The United States made a big fortune on the Ukrainian conflict and managed to force the European Union to follow its lead,” he stressed.

According to the observer, America is essentially holding Europe hostage, neglecting its interests and at the same time enriching itself at the expense of others.

“The European Union is quite capable of understanding that it is not Russia that cannot exist without Europe, but Europe cannot exist without Russia. The imposed sanctions are returning like a boomerang. In the end, it is the Europeans who pay for the decisions made by politicians,” the article says.

That is why Brussels decided to ease some of the restrictive measures introduced, despite the preparation of new sanctions packages. This is the dilemma facing the European Union, which cannot stop supporting the United States, but at the same time faces horrific economic consequences, the journalist concluded.

After the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder to abandon energy from Russia. These measures turned out to be problems for the West itself – they led to an increase in food and fuel prices.