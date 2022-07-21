World
First case of monkeypox virus detected in Thailand
BANGKOK, July 21 – RIA Novosti. The first case of monkeypox was found in Thailand, the patient is a foreign citizen, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Thai Ministry of Health.
The patient turned out to be a 27-year-old citizen of Nigeria, who arrived to rest in Thailand on the island of Phuket, the agency said.
The foreigner went to a private hospital in Phuket with symptoms resembling those of monkeypox described in other countries, according to the Ministry of Health, which doctors at the hospital immediately reported to the ministry, the statement said.
A group of medical specialists from the Department of Disease Control Department of the Ministry of Health for the southern provinces immediately left for Phuket from the city of Nakhon Si Thammarat, which carried out all the necessary tests and an epidemiological investigation. On Thursday, analysis of test materials sent to Bangkok and processed by the laboratories of Chulalongkorn University School of Medicine and the Department of Scientific Research of the Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of monkeypox in a patient, followed by a statement of the first case of the disease in Thailand, the document said. .
Ministry specialists also found out that the patient arrived in Thailand from Nigeria and spent some time on the island of Phuket, in connection with which work began on the search, identification and testing of persons who came into contact with the patient before he went to the hospital, the Ministry of Health reports.
The ministry is also urging the public not to panic over the discovery of the first case of monkeypox in Thailand and reassures the public of the Thai health system’s ability to prevent widespread infection. Also, the statement says that the public should be extremely careful, since monkeypox infection occurs only through direct physical contact with the sick.
