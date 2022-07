First case of monkeypox virus detected in Thailand

A group of medical specialists from the Department of Disease Control Department of the Ministry of Health for the southern provinces immediately left for Phuket from the city of Nakhon Si Thammarat, which carried out all the necessary tests and an epidemiological investigation. On Thursday, analysis of test materials sent to Bangkok and processed by the laboratories of Chulalongkorn University School of Medicine and the Department of Scientific Research of the Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of monkeypox in a patient, followed by a statement of the first case of the disease in Thailand, the document said. .