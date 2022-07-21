Russia imposed sanctions against Australia

MOSCOW, July 21 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Foreign Ministry, on the basis of reciprocity, banned 39 Australian citizens from entering the Russian Federation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In response to the earlier decision of official Canberra to impose sanctions under the Australian analogue of the Magnitsky Act, the Russian Federation, on the basis of reciprocity, additionally adds 39 people to the national “stop list” from among representatives of law enforcement agencies, the border service, as well as contractor companies defense sector of Australia,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.