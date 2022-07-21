Putin discussed with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia the situation on the oil market

MOSCOW, July 21 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud had a telephone conversation and discussed the situation on the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud had a telephone conversation and discussed the situation on the world oil market, the Kremlin press service reported.

“Both sides gave a positive assessment of the achieved level of friendly relations. Topical issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed with an emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic ties. The current situation in the global oil market was thoroughly considered,” the statement says.

Yesterday, 23:02 Russia will not supply oil at a loss, Novak said

The leaders of the states emphasized the need to continue coordination within the framework of OPEC + and noted that the members of the association consistently fulfill their obligations to maintain balance in the global energy market.

Putin and bin Salman also exchanged views on the situation in Syria, taking into account the outcome of the meeting in Tehran of the guarantor countries of the Astana process, and agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

July 18, 10:33 am WSJ: Europe rushes to get more oil out of Russia before embargo

The G7 countries are actively exploring the possibility of imposing cap prices on Russian oil, as well as introducing other measures to limit Moscow’s export earnings. However, this has not yet been achieved either by imposing an embargo, including by the European Union, or by voluntary refusals by foreign companies. The day before, the US Treasury Department said that they plan to set a ceiling for oil prices by December.

As Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak emphasized, Russia will not supply oil with the introduction of a price ceiling if it turns out to be lower than production costs.