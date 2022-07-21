World
The EP predicted a social catastrophe for Latvia and called for the introduction of a state of emergency
MOSCOW, July 21 – RIA Novosti. Member of the European Parliament, ex-mayor of Riga Nil Ushakov predicted a catastrophe on the scale of the 1990s for Latvia and called for a state of emergency in the country.
“We are now facing a social catastrophe on the scale of the 1990s, and we all know what it was like. Unlike the 90s, we have experience, we are an EU member, we have an incomparably larger budget and we have access to support from Brussels for billions of euros. We did not have this in the 90s. Our country now has a chance to prevent a social catastrophe! The only way to avoid disaster is to introduce a social emergency in order to provide the widest possible support to the people of Latvia in the winter of 2022-2023 and in throughout the next year,” Ushakov wrote on social media.
According to him, according to preliminary estimates, the introduction of a social emergency may require two to three billion euros, but the country’s budget of over 12 billion euros and support from the EU over 10 billion euros makes this possible.
“If the state of emergency is not implemented this winter and assistance is not provided to the citizens of Latvia, then next year tens of thousands of residents of the country will face the shutdown of heating, water and electricity, debts for utilities and banks, the threat of eviction to the streets and poverty in general. The elimination of the consequences of this winter will take several years and, as a result, will cost more than 2-3 billion. In addition, a new social crisis will cause another and already irreplaceable wave of emigration, “Ushakov wrote.
