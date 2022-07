The EP predicted a social catastrophe for Latvia and called for the introduction of a state of emergency

“We are now facing a social catastrophe on the scale of the 1990s, and we all know what it was like. Unlike the 90s, we have experience, we are an EU member, we have an incomparably larger budget and we have access to support from Brussels for billions of euros. We did not have this in the 90s. Our country now has a chance to prevent a social catastrophe! The only way to avoid disaster is to introduce a social emergency in order to provide the widest possible support to the people of Latvia in the winter of 2022-2023 and in throughout the next year,” Ushakov wrote on social media.