Lukashevich: Western weapons imported to Ukraine will be destroyed

VIENNA, July 21 – RIA Novosti. All Western weapons imported to Ukraine will be destroyed to avoid being used for shelling residential areas, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.

“NATO countries continue military deliveries to Ukraine. Notable” leaks “in the media of data about the decision to send American MLRS HIMARS and long-range shells for them to Estonia for a total of $ 500 million. We understand where they will end up – their movements will be carefully We confirm: Western weapons imported to Ukraine will be destroyed in order to exclude the possibility of using them for shelling residential areas,” Lukashevich said in the will of the OSCE Permanent Council.

He stressed that all the necessary instructions in this regard were given at the level of the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) wheeled multiple launch rocket system was developed in the USA by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin in 1996-2000 and has been produced since 2003. Created on the basis of the US Army FMTV three-axle wheeled chassis, it can carry six rockets or one ATACMS operational-tactical ballistic missile, the effective firing range for certain types of projectiles is up to 80 kilometers. It is in service in the USA, Jordan, UAE, Romania, Singapore. Since the end of June 2022, four months after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, HIMARS MLRS have been used by Ukrainian troops against the Russian Armed Forces.