World

Italian Prime Minister loses majorities in Parliament | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

After the debate in Parliament, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi lost the support of political forces to continue governing the country, even though he won the confidence vote voted today in the Upper House.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Italian PM proposes new confidence pact to govern

With the absence of the M5S, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s League, the prime minister loses his parliamentary majority, which leads to early elections in Italy.

Local media estimate that Mario Draghi will go to the head of state, Sergio Mattarella. The Prime Minister had tendered his resignation on July 14, but it was frozen until it is debated today in Parliament.

When Minister Draghi’s resignation is made official after today’s decision in the Upper House, President Sergio Mattarella can call elections in September or October.

For his part, Secretary General of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, who expressed his sympathy with the minister, said that “we have done everything possible to avoid it and support the Draghi government. The Italians will prove at the polls that they are wiser than their representatives”.

While the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, appreciated that his forces had not been taken into account by other parties, he also recalled the demands presented to Draghi, including the movement’s flagship promise of a basic income and a minimum wage.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Draupadi Murmu Elected as India’s New President | News

36 mins ago

Italian President dissolves Parliament and calls for elections | News

2 hours ago

Unicef ​​warns about devastating situation in Ethiopia due to drought | News

3 hours ago

US authorities refuse to send requested UAVs to Kyiv, media write

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.