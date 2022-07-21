Italian Prime Minister loses majorities in Parliament | News

After the debate in Parliament, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi lost the support of political forces to continue governing the country, even though he won the confidence vote voted today in the Upper House.

With the absence of the M5S, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s League, the prime minister loses his parliamentary majority, which leads to early elections in Italy.

Local media estimate that Mario Draghi will go to the head of state, Sergio Mattarella. The Prime Minister had tendered his resignation on July 14, but it was frozen until it is debated today in Parliament.

When Minister Draghi’s resignation is made official after today’s decision in the Upper House, President Sergio Mattarella can call elections in September or October.

For his part, Secretary General of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, who expressed his sympathy with the minister, said that “we have done everything possible to avoid it and support the Draghi government. The Italians will prove at the polls that they are wiser than their representatives”.

While the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, appreciated that his forces had not been taken into account by other parties, he also recalled the demands presented to Draghi, including the movement’s flagship promise of a basic income and a minimum wage.

