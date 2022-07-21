France makes offer to acquire shares in electricity company | News

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of France made this Wednesday an offer of 9,700 million euros to become 15.90 percent of the electricity company named Électricité de France (EDF), after the intention of the Executive to nationalize the company.

The government entity intends to pay about 12 euros per share, in an action announced by the presidency that represents 53 percentage points, compared to the closing of operations on the stock market on July 5.

The company in question returned to listing on the Paris Stock Exchange after having suspended its participation in it on July 13 and, after the intentions of nationalization were made public, its shares increased by 15.26 percent, placing them at a price of 11.80 euros each.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the shares, the Executive seeks to take over 60 percent of the convertible and/or exchangeable bonds for new or existing shares, at a cost of 15.64 euros each.

Regarding this process, the French Economy Minister, Bruno LeMaire, assured that the nationalization gives EDF the means to implement a new nuclear program that favors the deployment of renewable energies. LeMaire said that the company will have the most support from the Government for this industrial project on an unprecedented scale for nearly four decades.

The French State has control of 84 percent of the capital of electric power, of which one percent is in the hands of employees and the remaining 15 percent of institutional and retail investors.

The earnings reported by Électricité de France in 2021 amounted to 84,000 million euros, which represents an increase of 22.3 percent compared to the income of 2020.





