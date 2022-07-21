Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumes supplies to Europe | News

The Nord Stream 1 (NS1) gas pipeline resumed natural gas supplies on Thursday after completing the scheduled maintenance works, as reported by the operating company, Nord Stream AG, to Russian and German media.

President of Russia affirms that the world begins a new era

Gas pumping had been interrupted on July 11, due to regulatory maintenance work; and after its reactivation, it is estimated that it can transport almost 63.9 million cubic meters of gas to European consumers daily.

Meanwhile, Russian gas supplies by another route, through Ukraine, will be set at about 42.4 million cubic meters, with a daily volume of 40 to 42 million cubic meters from the end of May.

The gas supply has returned to circulate through the Nord Stream 1. The German authorities declare that the gas pipeline is at 30% of its capacity. Berlin fears that supplies will remain low for the winter.

This gas pipeline, which connects Russia with Germany at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, has a nominal capacity of 55,000 million cubic meters per year.

This flow had been reduced by 60 percent since mid-June due to sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, which prevented a Canadian subsidiary of Siemens from returning to the Russian group Gazprom a turbine for its pumping plants.

Precisely as a result of the restrictive measures derived from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the second submarine gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 (NS2), was paralyzed in the certification phase.

Regarding the delivery volume of the NS1, they are currently at 30 percent of the maximum capacity, which translates into estimates of 2.66 million cubic meters per hour throughout the day.

The previous decline in it sparked fears in European countries about a possible complete cut off of Russian supplies; to which the German vice-chancellor and economy minister, Robert Habeck, stated that “anything can happen. The gas can flow again, even more than before. It may be that nothing comes.”

For her part, this Wednesday, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a gas saving plan, which contemplates the voluntary reduction of consumption by the member countries of the bloc; and even the possibility of having an imperative character in case the crisis worsens.





