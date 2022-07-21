Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after losing support from parliamentary majority | Multimedia

The president of Italy Sergio Mattarella accepted this Thursday the resignation of the prime minister, Mario Draghi, after the latter lost the parliamentary majority that supported him at the head of the Government.

Italian Prime Minister loses majorities in Parliament

Draghi submitted his resignation to Mattarella after his three partners in the national unity coalition, Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia (FI); the far-right League of Matteo Salvini; and the populist 5 Star Movement (M5S) of Giuseppe Conte, withdraw their support from him during a confidence motion this Wednesday in the Senate.

“The President of the Republic has taken note. The Government remains in office to take care of current affairs,” the office of the presidency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he adds the document that Mattarella “will receive the presidents of the Chambers in the Quirinal Palace in the afternoon, in accordance with article 88 of the Constitution”, which alludes to the dissolution of Parliament prior to the call for early elections .

Which could be held at the end of September or the beginning of October, after the announcement of the dissolution of the Chambers, and in accordance with the deadlines established by the Constitution of that European country, for its officialization.

“Thank you, even bankers have hearts. Thank you for this and for what we have done together,” Draghi said before the Senate; after the day before in an attempt to rebuild the national unity coalition, he won the motion with 95 votes in favor and 38 against, in addition to losing the support of the M5S, the FI, and the League, and voting only 133 of the total of 320 senators.

The President of Italy dissolves the Chambers and calls early elections.

The resignation of the Italian Prime Minister brought with it a rise in the risk premium to 238 points; while the Milan Stock Exchange experienced a drop of 2.29 percent one hour after its opening.

Recently, unions, employers, associations of various kinds, and even the Catholic Church, had encouraged Draghi’s continuity to seek to solve the economic, energy and social crisis that the European country is currently experiencing.





