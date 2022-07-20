World

The Foreign Ministry called the statements of the White House about the isolation of Putin absurd

MOSCOW, July 20 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the White House Special Coordinator John Kirby’s statement about the isolation of Russian President Vladimir Putin due to a trip to Iran absurd.
“Washington no longer knows how to spin the failed thesis about Russia’s isolation. Everything is being used, including absurdity,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.
She said that White House Special Coordinator John Kirby said that the Russian president’s visit to Iran and participation in the Astana process summit demonstrated the “increasing isolation” of our country.
“One could answer that with such statements the White House is demonstrating “increasing logic”. But it is impossible. Because isolation, like logic: either exists or not. Today, both are missing: the isolation of Moscow and the logic of Washington,” the official concluded. representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
