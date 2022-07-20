Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic and Austria visited the Kyiv region

MOSCOW/VIENNA, July 20 – RIA Novosti. Czech Foreign Ministers Jan Lipavsky and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg visited the Kyiv region, where they visited the Antonov military airfield and the city of Irpin, the Kyiv regional military administration reported on Wednesday.

“The Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky and Austrian Alexander Shallenberg arrived in the Kyiv region on an official visit. They examined the remains of our Mriya (transport jet aircraft – ed.) at the Antonov military airfield in Gostomel. Then the foreign delegation visited the damaged residential areas in the city of Irpen,” the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on its Telegram channel.