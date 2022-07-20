UN urges the world to become aware of climate change | News

The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday urged the leaders of the countries to become aware of the heat wave that is affecting the world, especially in Europe, which has generated deaths and devastated millions of hectares.

Highlighting that heat waves are becoming more frequent, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns that “in the future these types of heat waves will be normal and we will see even stronger extremes.”

The projections regarding the effects on countries due to climate change will continue at least “until 2060”, according to the declarations of the multilateral organization.

The WMO appreciated that the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere has caused this negative trend, which will continue in the coming decades and “so far we have not been able to reduce our global emissions,” said the secretary general of the organization Petteri Taalas.

In the context where Europe has recorded temperature records for several months and the United Kingdom exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time, the climate entity recalled that in 2003 a heat wave left 75,000 dead in Europe.

The UN stressed from its information portal that although there are better means of adaptation, the organization expects an increase in deaths among the elderly and with previous conditions.

Another of the data provided by the UN refers that in addition, extreme weather events caused by climate change such as heat waves, forest fires, droughts, rising sea levels, coastal erosion and decreased supply of water, will greatly affect agricultural production, which has consequences for food security.

