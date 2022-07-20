New EU sanctions against Russia will come into force on July 21

BRUSSELS, July 20 – RIA Novosti. New EU sanctions against Russia will be agreed on Thursday, July 21, before 10.00 Brussels time (11.00 Moscow time), after which they will be published in the official journal and they will come into force, the delegation of the Czech Republic currently chairing the EU said.

Permanent representatives of the EU countries at a meeting on Wednesday approved new sanctions against Russia. Sanctions must be formally approved at the ministerial level and published in the Official Journal of the EU, after which they will come into force. According to the Permanent Representative of Lithuania, the seventh package of sanctions included a ban on gold from Russia.

“This package will be approved by the EU Council in a written procedure that ends tomorrow at 10.00 am. Sanctions will come into force after publication tomorrow in the Official Journal of the EU,” the Czech delegation tweeted.

Earlier, the European Commission informed about the preparation of new measures against Russia, which include, among other things, a ban on the import of Russian gold. In addition, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, proposed expanding the lists of individuals and companies subject to EU restrictive measures.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries began to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, on Russian energy resources. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.