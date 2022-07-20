German GTS operator expects resumption of supplies via Nord Stream

BERLIN, July 20 – RIA Novosti. Gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline may begin on Thursday after the completion of routine maintenance, according to preliminary data from the German operator of the gas transmission network Gascade.

On the official website, the company posted the so-called nominations, which in fact precedes the resumption of the highway. Gascade serves stations in Lubmin near Greifswald, where the Nord Stream exit point is located.

In turn, the head of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, wrote in Twitter that the volume of gas supplied from Russia should be 800 GW per hour. This will exceed the values ​​recorded before scheduled maintenance by 100 GW per hour. At the same time, the maximum before the sharp collapse at the end of May was 1750 GW per hour.

Nord Stream is undergoing technical work, which will end on July 21. They consist of testing mechanical components and automation systems, the operator of the highway Nord Stream AG indicated.

Since mid-June, fuel exports through the pipeline have been limited, at the level of 40 percent of the nearly 170 million cubic meters of throughput capacity. According to representatives of Gazprom, the reduction was carried out due to delays in the return of the German Siemens from the repair of gas compressor units (GCU), which are installed at the Portovaya compressor station to supply gas to the pipeline. Particular difficulties arose with the return of the turbine from Canada, which imposed sanctions on the Russian supplier.

The current situation has given rise to fears in Europe that after the completion of the maintenance, Gazprom will not resume deliveries along the main line at all. At the same time, the Russian side has repeatedly stressed that the reduction in supplies via Nord Stream was due solely to sanctions, which caused problems with the repair of gas compressor units. Thus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Gazprom, for its part, is fulfilling and intends to fulfill all its obligations on deliveries.