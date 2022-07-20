World

YEREVAN, July 20 – RIA Novosti. The Yerevan metro resumed normal operation, the signal about the “mining” of the stations turned out to be false, according to the metro’s page on social networks.
Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia stated that on Wednesday the control panel of the national crisis management center on duty received a message that explosive devices had been planted at the stations of the Yerevan metro, cynologists of the special purpose rescue center and sappers of the civil defense forces had left for the place.
“As a result of the checks carried out, it turned out that the signals about the bombs planted at the metro stations turned out to be false, no explosive devices were found. From 18.15 (17.15 Moscow time), the operation of the metro was resumed in the normal mode,” the report says. It is noted that the metro was temporarily stopped from 12.30 Moscow time, passengers and employees were evacuated.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

