YEREVAN, July 20 – RIA Novosti. The Yerevan metro resumed normal operation, the signal about the “mining” of the stations turned out to be false, according to the metro’s page on social networks.

“As a result of the checks carried out, it turned out that the signals about the bombs planted at the metro stations turned out to be false, no explosive devices were found. From 18.15 (17.15 Moscow time), the operation of the metro was resumed in the normal mode,” the report says. It is noted that the metro was temporarily stopped from 12.30 Moscow time, passengers and employees were evacuated.