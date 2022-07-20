Siemens confirms readiness to service turbines for Nord Stream

WASHINGTON, July 20 – RIA Novosti. Siemens is ready to service even more turbines for gas supplies via Nord Stream if requested, the company’s press service told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

“Under normal circumstances, maintenance of turbines is commonplace. If there is a political request and an opportunity under the sanctions regime, we will carry out maintenance of turbines to the usual high quality standards if we are asked to do so,” the company said.

“Our goal in cases like this is always to get the turbine to the job site as soon as possible,” Siemens said.

In July, the Canadian publication Globe and Mail reported that Canada could service or repair five more Russian turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline within two years, while the agreement on exemption from anti-Russian sanctions is in effect.

It was noted that the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs gave Siemens Energy the opportunity to take advantage of the sanctions exemption for two years, which, as the publication emphasized, is a much longer agreement than previously reported. However, Ottawa may revoke this decision at any time.

The press service of Siemens added that the company does not comment on Gazprom’s statements about the request to provide relevant documentation for sending the turbine.

On Wednesday, Gazprom said that it had not yet received official documents from the German Siemens allowing the turbine for the Portovaya compressor station (CS) to be returned from repair under the sanctions, so it requested them again and stressed that such guarantees, as well as the subsequent overhaul of other engines directly affect the operation of Nord Stream.

Nord Stream, Gazprom’s main gas supply route to Europe, was shut down on July 11 for scheduled maintenance, which is expected to be completed on July 21. At the same time, since mid-June, exports through the pipeline have been limited – at the level of 40% of almost 170 million cubic meters of capacity. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that the reduction in supplies is due solely to sanctions, which caused problems with the repair of Siemens gas pumping units. So, Canada only on July 10 announced permission to take one of them out of the country.

The current situation has given rise to fears in Europe that after the completion of the maintenance of the Nord Stream, Gazprom will not resume deliveries along the main line at all.