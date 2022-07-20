France and the United Arab Emirates agree on energy collaboration | News

The Executive of France and the United Arab Emirates (USA) signed a strategic agreement on Tuesday to initiate long-term cooperation actions in the energy sector, with the purpose of providing the European country with oil and natural gas, coming from UAE.

The agreement was endorsed during the first day of the state visit to France by the new president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who witnessed the signing of the agreement together with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Both governments intend to promote common projects in the area of ​​industrialization, investment in sectors such as forms of renewable energy, nuclear and hydrogen, and the creation of a common fund to finance green projects in the field of energy.

In matters of security and defense, of energies and technologies of the future, of culture and education or encore of spatial, avec @MohamedBinZayed ce soir, le partenariat stratégique que nous renforçons va rapprocher más que never les les emirates arabes unis et la France. pic.twitter.com/Qu4zo7TiAb

According to the French Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery, Bruno Le Maire, the treaty has “double strategic importance”, as it will allow France to face the difficulty in accessing energy resources, and will allow it to continue developing its decarbonization policy.

Likewise, the French Executive has the purpose that the agreement becomes a way to open “the way for new industrial contracts”.

In this sense, President bin Zayed assured on his Twitter social network account that the agreement seeks to “establish a comprehensive strategic partnership” between the two nations, and hopes to “consolidate relations with strong economic ties.”

The increase in prices of energy resources and the partial refusal to execute fuel purchases from Russia, after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, has forced Western countries to dialogue with countries in the Middle East or North Africa, to find new supplies. of energy.





