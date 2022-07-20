World

Denmark breaks temperature record for 81 years

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read

ZURICH, July 20 – RIA Novosti. In Denmark, on July 20, the hottest day since 1941 was recorded, the air temperature warmed up to 35.6 degrees Celsius, according to The Local Denmark portal, citing the Danish Meteorological Institute.
“A heat of 35.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in (city) Borris in the west of Jutland around 15.00, this was confirmed by the Danish Meteorological Institute,” the portal reported. It is specified that the previous temperature record of 35.3 degrees was recorded in Denmark in 1941.
Abnormally hot weather has recently set in a number of European countries. The representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Robert Stefansky, said that the abnormally high air temperature in European countries will continue until the middle of next week.
Yesterday, 08:00

Deadly heat suffocates Europe in the arms

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Italian Prime Minister raised the issue of confidence in the government in the Senate

27 mins ago

Zelensky’s wife asked the United States for air defense systems

45 mins ago

Mali will send a spokesman for the UN mission in the country

1 hour ago

Russia and Iran agree to increase finances with national currency | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.