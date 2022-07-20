Denmark breaks temperature record for 81 years

ZURICH, July 20 – RIA Novosti. In Denmark, on July 20, the hottest day since 1941 was recorded, the air temperature warmed up to 35.6 degrees Celsius, according to The Local Denmark portal, citing the Danish Meteorological Institute.

“A heat of 35.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in (city) Borris in the west of Jutland around 15.00, this was confirmed by the Danish Meteorological Institute,” the portal reported. It is specified that the previous temperature record of 35.3 degrees was recorded in Denmark in 1941.