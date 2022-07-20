Italian Prime Minister raised the issue of confidence in the government in the Senate

ROME, July 20 – RIA Novosti. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi raised the issue of confidence in the government after speaking in the Senate of the national parliament.

Reacting after hours of statements by various party senators, Draghi requested a vote on Pierferdinando Casini’s resolution. A well-known politician in Italy has previously presented a short document in which the Senate is invited to approve the keynote speech of the Prime Minister, which he delivered on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, sources in the centre-right coalition, which is dominated by the League and Fort Italia parties, warned that their senators intend to vote only on their own resolution, in which they stated the need for a new majority without the participation of the 5 Star Movement. .

After Draghi’s announcement, the President of the Senate, Maria Elisabetta Casellati, summoned the leaders of the factions to a meeting.

Draghi resigned last week, declaring the end of a national majority after one of the leading parliamentary forces, the Five Star Movement (D5Z), failed to take part in the vote of confidence in the government in the Senate. Italian President Sergio Mattarella did not accept Draghi’s resignation, suggesting that he inform the parliament about the current domestic political situation.

Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday, Draghi called for “rebuilding the pact of trust” that underpins the ruling coalition and invited parliamentarians to reaffirm their desire to keep the government running. The situation in the parliament is developing in such a way that the decision to continue the existence of the current coalition will have to be taken personally by Draghi, who is ready to resign again, even if the Council of Ministers today receives confidence in relative terms. The Movement’s position on the forthcoming vote remains unclear, but local observers emphasize that its parliamentarians did not greet Draghi’s speech with applause.