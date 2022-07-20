Zelensky’s wife asked the United States for air defense systems

WASHINGTON, July 20 – RIA Novosti. The wife of Vladimir Zelensky, Elena, in a speech in the US Congress called on the United States to help her country with air defense systems.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. Later, Lavrov, in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT, said that Ukraine was being pumped up with weapons and kept from any constructive steps. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

“I am asking for something that I would never want to ask. I am asking you for weapons, weapons that would be used … to protect your home and the right to wake up in this house alive. I am asking for air defense systems,” Zelenskaya said.

Recalling the imminent departure of Congress for the holidays, Zelenskaya called on American lawmakers to quickly resolve this issue. The United States has previously promised to transfer modern NASAMS medium-range air defense systems to Ukraine.

Zelenskaya said she was the first wife of a foreign leader to receive an invitation to speak in Congress. The day before, she was received at the White House by US President Joe Biden along with his wife Jill. Before that, Zelenskaya had a meeting with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.