Mali will send a spokesman for the UN mission in the country

MOSCOW, July 20 – RIA Novosti. Mali expels spokesperson for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), informs country's foreign ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation informs… Daniela Kroslak, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Mali, was received at the Ministry, where she was informed of the government’s decision to invite Olivier Salgado, MINUSMA Spokesperson, to leave the country within three days,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

According to the statement, the measure comes after Salgado’s “biased and unacceptable tweets” claiming “without any evidence” that the Malian authorities were informed in advance of the arrival of 49 military personnel from Côte d’Ivoire on a civilian flight to the airport. the country’s capital Bamako on 10 July. In addition, it is noted that an official request sent to the MINUSMA spokesman on 12 July to provide evidence or to refute the content of the publications remained unanswered.

Last week it was reported that the Mali authorities decided to suspend all military rotations of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, including those already announced and planned. The decision was made against the backdrop of the detention before that of 49 soldiers from Côte d’Ivoire, who, according to the Ivorian authorities, arrived as part of a UN mission. In Mali, it was reported that they were allegedly mercenaries and could be planning a coup.

The armed conflict in Mali between government forces and militants of various separatist and Islamist groups began in 2012. The situation in the country escalated due to the situation in Libya after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. To contain the confrontation in Mali, a UN peacekeeping mission was deployed, which is regularly attacked by militants.

The military in Mali arrested Interim President Ba Ndau and Prime Minister Moktar Ouan in May 2021 and transported them to an army base near the capital, Bamako. Vice President Assimi Goita then announced that he had dismissed the president and prime minister for violating the transitional charter. The military council headed by Goita took over the government and announced the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in Mali. Mali’s Constitutional Court has declared Goita President of the Transitional Period.