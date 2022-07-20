Russia and Iran agree to increase finances with national currency | News

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, agreed on Tuesday to increase financial processes in national currency after a meeting that took place within the framework of the Astana process where both countries are guarantors.

Russia and Iran highlight good state of economic relations

The Russian head of state revealed that during the meeting emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in energy, industry and transport, “we agreed to carry out important joint projects and intensify the use of national currencies in direct payments between the two countries,” he said.

In the context of the Summit, the listing of the Iranian rial and the Russian ruble currency pair was launched on the Tehran Stock Exchange, while the heads of the central banks of these countries agreed to give up the dollar to make mutual payments and begin all your transactions in national currency.

Likewise, it was announced that Iran and Russia addressed specific issues on cooperation in the political and economic spheres.

“The two parties expressed their satisfaction with the leap in bilateral relations, especially in the fields of economy, security, infrastructure, energy, trade and industry, and expressed their determination for the continuation of this path and its strengthening,” he said. the statement shared by the Iranian Presidency.

Similarly, the entity itself detailed that both leaders recalled the successes that both peoples have jointly obtained in the fight against terrorism, while announcing their willingness to strengthen the security of independent countries in the region.

It is worth mentioning that on this day it was reported that the Islamic nation’s National Oil Company and the Russian company Gazprom signed a memorandum of cooperation in oil and gas projects that foresee an investment sum that exceeds billions of dollars.

