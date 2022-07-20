United Kingdom reaches temperature record due to heat wave | News

The United Kingdom exceeded 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, surpassing the levels of 38.7 degrees that were reported in the English city of Cambridge in the summer of 2019.

UN urges the world to become aware of climate change

The British Meteorological Office indicated that the maximum temperature reached 40.3 degrees in the areas of Coningsby, belonging to the county of Lincolnshire. Meanwhile, the thermometers marked 40.2 at Heathrow, where one of London’s international airports is located.

Previously, temperatures were located at 39.1 degrees in the town of Charlwood, located in the county of Surrey, in the southeast of the region of England.

The tireless efforts of @LondonFire to keep Londoners safe today have been remarkable.

London: please pay your part in supporting them over the next 24 hrs, which means:

⚠️ No barbecue

⚠️ Dispose of cigarettes safely

⚠️ Don’t take any riskspic.twitter.com/X2VhcdttwF

— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan)

July 19, 2022

Likewise, the Meteorological Office announced that between Monday and Tuesday the hottest night in the history of London was recorded, since the minimum temperature was 24 degrees, surpassing the record of August 1990 of 23.9 in Brighton.

The current heat wave in the UK has also caused a series of forest fires in the London and Essex regions. In this sense, local media highlight that the mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared that the firefighting teams work under “immense pressure”, as many homes are enveloped in black smoke and other buildings are threatened by the advance of the incidents.

At least 15 firefighting teams are working to extinguish the fires and the local government has asked Londoners to prevent their spread by eliminating barbecues in risk areas and properly disposing of cigarettes.

In the current heat wave, the region of England remains on red alert, and the rest of the United Kingdom remains on amber alert, a level of less danger. However, experts forecast that on Wednesday, temperatures could reach 42 degrees.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



