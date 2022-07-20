Voting begins to elect the new president of Sri Lanka | News

The Sri Lankan Parliament began the secret vote on Wednesday to elect the new president of the island country after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as a result of the massive mobilizations and social protests.

Three candidates will contest the Presidency of Sri Lanka

The vote began when the secretary general of Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake, rang the bell to start the process where the 225 legislators will choose one of the three candidates for head of state of the Asian country immersed in an economic crisis.

Among the candidates to take the reins of Sri Lanka is the current interim president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who starts as the favorite to be appointed as president.

The second candidate to occupy the head of state is the former minister and legislator Dullas Alahapperuma who has the support of a part of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, of the leftist NPP coalition, is the third politician in the running, although he is the least likely to be appointed president.

The Secretary General of the Parliament announced that the nominations of Hon. @RW_UNP Hon. @DullasOfficial and Hon. @anuradisanayake for the office of the next President has been accepted as per the Presidential Elections (Special Provisions) Act (No. 2 of 1981)!

Sri Lanka has been going through a severe economic crisis for months, which has caused shortages of medicines, food and fuel.

This situation gave rise to protests throughout the country since the end of March, when thousands of people began to mobilize to demand the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his management of the economic crisis.

On July 9, hundreds of protesters broke into the official residences of Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe, forcing the president to leave his post and the country.





