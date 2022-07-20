US lawmakers arrested for pro-abortion protest | News

A group of Democratic lawmakers were arrested Tuesday in the middle of a protest outside the United States Supreme Court in favor of abortion rights.

US President signs executive order on access to abortion

Among the 17 lawmakers detained were Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Jackie Speier, Rashida Tlaib and Nydia Velázquez.

Along with the group of Democratic representatives, 18 other people were arrested by the Washington DC police.

Multiple members of Congress, including @AOCbeing arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court in abortion rights demonstration: pic.twitter.com/fysQN1oBAw

— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender)

July 19, 2022

Legislator Ocasio-Cortez was escorted out of the area by the police while she had her hands behind her back, before which many believed that she had been handcuffed, although in the end she was not.

Capitol Police said on Twitter that protesters had blocked traffic on a nearby street and received three warnings before officers made the arrests.

Correction: We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307).

That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress.

— US Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice)

July 19, 2022

The Lower House of the US Congress approved two projects last Friday to protect access to abortion in the country, which have little chance of prospering in the Senate, where progressives have a slim majority.

One of these initiatives supports access to voluntary termination of pregnancy by enshrining that right as federal law, and the other protects travel between states in the country to receive this intervention in places where it is allowed.





