Syria officially breaks diplomatic relations with Ukraine | News

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates decided on Wednesday to officially break diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

Syrian president inaugurates reconstructed infrastructure in Aleppo

The official statement notes that “in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the decision of the Ukrainian government in this regard, the Syrian Arab Republic severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine.”

Ukraine gave indications of its differences with the Syrian diplomatic corps in 2018 by not renewing its residence permits in that country without compelling reasons.

SYRIA breaks diplomatic relations with Ukraine due to its hostility and dependence on US policies

— insurgent.org (@insurgent_org)
July 20, 2022

“We recall that the Ukrainian government has practically severed relations with Syria since 2018, when it refused to renew the residence visas of Syrian diplomats at the Syrian embassy in kyiv,” the Foreign Ministry statement stressed.

It is worth noting that Ukraine cut ties with Damascus on June 30, claiming that consular proceedings would not be affected, because the Middle Eastern nation recognized the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

�������� | Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria after the recognition of the sovereignty of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk by Damascus.

— Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24)
June 30, 2022

In retaliation, kyiv decided to “impose a trade embargo against Syria, as well as introduce other sanctions against legal and natural persons”.

“The hostile attitudes of the Ukrainian government and its total and blind dependence on US and Western policies towards Syria and the world” are the main cause of this problem.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

