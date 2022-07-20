Ranil Wickremesinghe is elected as President of Sri Lanka | News

The interim president of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was elected this Wednesday by Parliament as the new president of the Asian island country.

Wickremasinghe had the support of 223 lawmakers who were called to participate in extraordinary elections after the resignation last weekend of Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid strong protests in the country.

Ranil Wickremesinghe got 134 votes in favour, followed by lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma with 82 votes, while leftist Anura Kumara Dissanayake got three. Two members of Parliament abstained from the vote.

After being elected, Wickremesinghe will direct the destinies of the country until 2024, thus completing the mandate of the deposed Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Before being appointed as acting president of Sri Lanka, the 73-year-old politician served as prime minister of the island country five times.

Hundreds of people in the city of Colombo rejected the election of Ranil Wickremesinghe, considering him partly responsible for the current economic crisis in the country.

For several months, thousands of protesters have called for Wickremesinghe’s resignation since he became prime minister.

In early July, hundreds of protesters occupied several government buildings to demand the resignation of their main leaders, showing their anger at the deep economic crisis in the Asian country.





