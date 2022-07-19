World

Forecasters told how long the abnormal heat will last in Europe

GENEVA, July 19 – RIA Novosti. Abnormally high air temperatures in a number of European countries will continue until the middle of next week, Robert Stefansky, a spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said on Tuesday.
“We expect the peak to be reached today across France, the UK, possibly even Switzerland… The question that everyone is asking looking ahead is when will this end. Unfortunately, with all the weather patterns presented nationally and regionally probably not until the middle of next week,” Stefanski said at a briefing in Geneva.
In turn, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said that he expects an increase in mortality among people who have diseases, as well as the elderly, against the backdrop of hot weather.
On Tuesday, it became known that the temperature in the UK exceeded 40 degrees, reaching, according to preliminary data, record values. Abnormally hot weather has also set in Italy, France, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Germany.
Don’t wake her up in the heat. Europe is choking on sanctions and heat

