Forecasters told how long the abnormal heat will last in Europe

Abnormally high air temperatures in a number of European countries will continue until the middle of next week, Robert Stefansky, a spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said on Tuesday.

“We expect the peak to be reached today across France, the UK, possibly even Switzerland… The question that everyone is asking looking ahead is when will this end. Unfortunately, with all the weather patterns presented nationally and regionally probably not until the middle of next week,” Stefanski said at a briefing in Geneva.