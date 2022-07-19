Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss advance to next round of UK premiership election

MOSCOW, July 19 – RIA Novosti. Former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak, Undersecretary for International Trade Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have entered the next round of elections for the post of British Prime Minister, while former Undersecretary for Women and Equality Kemi Badenok has dropped out of the race, said the head of the steering committee of the Conservative Party, Graham Brady at the end of the vote.

The broadcast was conducted by the Sky News channel.

16:20 Sociologists have estimated the chances of Sunak to win in the final election of the Prime Minister of Britain

Rishi Sunak again won the most votes with 118, followed by Penny Mordaunt (92) and Liz Truss (86).

In total, 11 parliamentarians have previously declared their desire to run for the role of leader of the Conservatives and Prime Minister of Britain, eight of whom were eliminated at earlier stages.

The following rounds will be held until the two main contenders remain, and each time the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated. After that, the winner of the two “finalists” will be chosen by all members of the party, which today are about 200 thousand. Voting will take place by mail.

14:50 Former EU civil servant assessed Truss’s chances of becoming British Prime Minister

Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and head of the UK Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of a new head of the Cabinet.

The resignation was preceded by a government crisis in the UK – over 50 people left the Cabinet of Ministers in two days, including heads of key departments such as the Treasury and the Ministry of Health . They expressed distrust of Johnson and disagreed with his leadership methods.

The reason was the scandal around the former Deputy Foreign Minister for European and US Affairs Christopher Pincher, who staged a drunken brawl in a London club and solicited two men. Moreover, several years ago, similar accusations were already made against him. Some politicians claim that Johnson knew about Pincher’s troubled past, but appointed him anyway to the position of deputy coordinator of the Conservative parliamentary faction.