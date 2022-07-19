Iranian President called Putin’s visit a turning point for bilateral relations

TEHRAN, July 19 – RIA Novosti. Tehran hopes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s trip to Iran will be a key moment in bilateral relations, President Ibrahim Raisi said.

“I hope that your visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran will be a turning point in terms of the development of relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international cooperation,” he said.

The Iranian President also mentioned his visit to Moscow in January this year and talks with Putin in Ashgabat at the end of June, pointing out that cooperation between the two countries continues to develop after these events, the parties are set to promote ties.

Raisi noted that Russian-Iranian cooperation provides a good experience in enhancing regional security.

Yesterday, 20:00 The UN promised to monitor the summit of Russia, Iran and Turkey in Tehran

In turn, Putin pointed to the successes in bilateral trade and the solution of regional problems.

“We can boast of record figures in terms of trade growth. We are strengthening our cooperation on international security, making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian crisis,” the Russian leader said.

Putin is on a one-day visit to the Iranian capital. It is planned that after the meeting with Raisi, the head of the Russian state will hold talks with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. After that, Putin will meet with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan. Finally, talks will be held in Tehran in the Russia-Iran-Turkey format. As expected, the presidents of the countries will make a statement following the meeting.