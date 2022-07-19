World

The media called the new position of the ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Venediktova

MOSCOW, July 19 – RIA Novosti. Ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova may be appointed as the country’s ambassador to Switzerland, Strana.ua reports on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Irina Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General and Ivan Bakanov from the post of head of the SBU. The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that Venediktova is expected to be appointed to a position on the diplomatic front in the near future.
“According to the source of “Strana” in the leadership of the Office of the President, Irina Venediktova, who was dismissed from the post of Prosecutor General today, may be appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland in the near future,” the newspaper writes.
Later, a member of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko confirmed this information. “I confirm that Venediktova is being considered as a candidate for the role of Ukraine’s ambassador to Switzerland,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.
