In Jerusalem, a man with a knife attacked people on a bus

TEL AVIV, July 19 – RIA Novosti. An unknown person with a knife attacked in the north of Jerusalem, there are wounded, the attacker was neutralized.

“Some time ago, the police received a report of stab wounds on a bus near the Ramot junction in Jerusalem,” Israeli police said.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, a 41-year-old man with stab wounds was hospitalized, his condition is assessed as satisfactory.

“The wounded man was lying on the sidewalk next to the bus, he was conscious, there were bleeding stab wounds on his body … He was evacuated to the intensive care unit,” doctors say.

Media write that several people were injured.