State Duma rejects US accusations of violating world order
SIMFEROPOL, July 19 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet said that the only culprit in violating the established world order is the United States and its policy of interference in the affairs of other sovereign states.
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the West is ready to take tough action against countries that abuse or disrupt the global economic order. The head of the department also claims that Moscow uses economic instruments and partnerships as a “weapon”, and called for limiting the price of Russian oil.
“The only culprit for the violation of the world order is the United States. They destroyed the world order established at the Yalta International Conference in 1945 with their own hands. Interference in the internal affairs of sovereign powers, the aggressive, irresponsible and Russophobic policy of the Americans led to the current global crisis,” Sheremet told RIA Novosti .
According to him, the American authorities should impose sanctions for violations of the world order against their own country.
“The United States went for broke, trying to exaggerate and threaten Russia at the same time, but they do it as always rudely and indirectly, using the satellites they tightly control,” the deputy stressed.
Yesterday, 08:00
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked