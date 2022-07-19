China reaffirms support for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine | News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to support peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang said that “China is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict, but we are not going to be an indifferent spectator, much less add fuel to the fire, we have always been firm and consistent in favoring peace. and the negotiations.

Accordingly, the head of Chinese diplomacy urged the parties to “seriously learn from the lessons” of the current crisis while calling for the founding of “a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture to achieve lasting peace and security”.

At the same time, the Asian foreign minister added that “in addition to seriously affecting Europe, the Ukrainian crisis has had a negative indirect effect that spreads throughout the world“.

Similarly, Wang stressed that China has insisted on the need to guarantee food and energy security with the presentation of an initiative during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting held in Bali, Indonesia.

Regarding bilateral relations, the senior Chinese diplomat emphasized their good state, however, he thanked Budapest for always defending “justice in matters related to China”.

In turn, he added that “China is ready to work with Hungary to turn Sino-Hungarian relations into a model of state-to-state relations characterized by greater maturity and mutual trust.”





