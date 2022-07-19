US Navy guided missile destroyer arrives in Finland

HELSINKI, July 19 – RIA Novosti. The American missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke entered the port of the Finnish capital on Tuesday, The American missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke entered the port of the Finnish capital on Tuesday, informs US Embassy in Finland.

“Welcome back to the USS Arleigh Burke! Another demonstration of our commitment to work alongside our future NATO ally,” the mission said on social media. The ship visited Helsinki in November 2021.

USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer commanded by Patrick Chapman. The vessel is 154 meters long and 18 meters wide and has a crew of about 330 people. Depending on the tasks assigned, the ship can carry up to 56 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Finland and Sweden are in the process of ratifying their applications to the North Atlantic Alliance. As of Tuesday, 15 countries out of 30 have ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to NATO. They are: Canada, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Iceland, Great Britain, Albania, Poland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Latvia and Croatia. Permanent representatives of the NATO countries on July 5 in the presence of the Foreign Ministers of Sweden and Finland signed protocols on the accession of these countries to the alliance. After the signing, the procedure for ratification of the protocols by all thirty member countries started.

Russia has repeatedly noted that NATO aims at confrontation. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that further expansion of the alliance would not bring greater security to Europe, NATO has an aggressive character. At the same time, he noted that he did not consider the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO an existential threat to Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal footing, while the West should abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.