BERLIN, July 19 – RIA Novosti. Only a few weapons remained in the Bundeswehr that could be transferred to Ukraine as military aid, German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht said during a visit to the German-French brigade in the city of Müllheim.

“We can no longer give a lot (equipment and weapons. – Approx. ed.) from the Bundeswehr,” the DPA agency quotes her as saying.

At the same time, Lambrecht noted that she has “very trusting and constructive” relations with the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, and the Ukrainian colleague is aware of the limited capabilities of the Bundeswehr.

However, Kyiv can count on Berlin “to continue to support Ukraine in the future,” Lambrecht said. In addition, Germany recently delivered some of its Panzerhaubitzen 2000 self-propelled howitzers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, she added.

At the beginning of the month, the head of the German military department said that Germany would not be able to transfer the Fuchs armored personnel carrier to Ukraine because of the need to maintain the defense capability of the Bundeswehr.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, noted that any cargo of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the countries of the alliance were “playing with fire.” Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.