UN celebrates International Nelson Mandela Day | News

The General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) will dedicate this Monday an informal meeting in tribute to the life and work of the South African leader Nelson Mandela as part of the actions on the International Day of the also Nobel Peace Prize (1993) .

Since its establishment by the United Nations in 2009, this day that celebrates the birthday of the outstanding former president, serves to promote small actions for the well-being of communities.

In this sense, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, published that “Nelson Mandela showed that each and every one of us has the capacity and responsibility to build a better future for all”.

At the same time, Guterres added that “We can all find inspiration in Madiba’s vision and work to make our world more just, compassionate, prosperous and sustainable.”

For his part, the South African head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa, called for 67 minutes to be dedicated “to doing good deeds, serving others and making a difference in our communities” in honor of the “founding father of our democracy.”

In line, the government statement states that “do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are, add the message to your country where the date is commemorated with donations of food, clothing and blankets, solidarity races, conferences and initiatives against climate change”.

The UN General Assembly decided in 2015 to expand the scope of the day to promote decent prison conditions, the reintegration of former prisoners and value the work of prison staff.

The South African leader gave his life to the fight against racism and discrimination in pursuit of a culture of peace and tolerance. Madiba affirmed before being imprisoned that “I have nurtured the ideal of a free and democratic society in which all people live in harmony and with equal possibilities.”





