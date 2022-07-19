Presidents of Russia, Türkiye and Iran will discuss the situation in Syria | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with his counterparts from Iran, Ebrahim Raisí, and Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to address, among other issues, the situation in Syria.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Summit of presidents of Russia, Iran and Türkiye announced in Tehran

In this sense, the trilateral summit will be held within the Astana process initiated in 2017 to formulate regional strategies in pursuit of security and stability in Syria.

Türkiye’s participation is vital given its support for the various rebel groups operating in Syria, which is why it announced last June an attack against the Kurds north and northeast of Aleppo, Manbech and Tel Rifaat.

Putin will travel to Iran tomorrow, where he will meet his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raissi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a 3-party summit dedicated to Syria.

I open ��

— Brenda Estefan (@B_Estefan)

July 18, 2022

For his part, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, while previously stating that “Türkiye’s security concerns must be fully and permanently addressed,” pointed out that an intervention in Syria would be “a destabilizing element in the region”.

Since 2016, Ankara has been carrying out attacks in northern Syria against troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and Kurdish militias it considers “terrorists.”

�������� #Iran & #russia likely to announce bilateral trade w/ national currencies during #Putin‘s visit to #Tehran

Ace of Tue, #ruble trading symbol will be launched in Iran’s Currency Exchange Market, allowing Iranian exporters to sell cash Rubles (like USD & Euro) in the market. pic.twitter.com/9mbqdHTTwn

— MAYSAM BIZÆR میثم بی‌زر (@m_bizar)

July 17, 2022

On the other hand, the visit of the Russian president to the Persian nation takes place three days after the one made by the head of the White House, Joe Biden, who is trying to gain the historically lost influence in order to face the strong presence of Moscow in the region.

Similarly, this would be the first face-to-face meeting between President Putin and his counterpart from Türkiye after the military operation in Ukraine began on February 24.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source