More than 500 deceased leaves heat wave in Spain | News

The Carlos III Health Institute of Spain confirmed on Monday that at least 510 people died in that country between July 10 and 16, as a result of the heat wave in the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Forest fires affect thousands of hectares in Spain

The entity reported that, last Saturday, it was considered the deadliest day when about 150 deaths were recorded, due to causes associated with high temperatures, which forced the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) to put the communities of Aragon, Cantabria, Extremadura, Navarra and La Rioja.

According to the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo), 321 deaths were observed in those over 85 years of age, the age range that records the highest number of deaths.

More that 59°C was measured on the soil surface in Spain ���� and 48°C in the south on France ����.

This is not « just summer ».

It is “just hell” and will pretty soon become “just the end of human life” if we continue with our climate inaction.#heatwave pic.twitter.com/tmNzON9h13

— Melanie Vogel (@Melanie_Vogel_)

July 16, 2022

The data also indicates that 121 Spaniards between the ages of 75 and 84 lost their lives; and another 44 would be between 65 and 74 years of age.

Experts indicate that the heat wave in Spain ends this Monday, after nine days of maximum temperatures that ranged between 39 and 45 degrees throughout the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to the reported deaths, the heat wave in Spain has caused forest fires in several locations. As a result of the disasters, nearly 25,000 hectares have been lost, mainly in the regions of Castilla y León, Catalonia, Andalusia, Galicia and Extremadura.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source